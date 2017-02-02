Bank aid helps nonprofits | VailDaily.com

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Alpine Bank in 2016 donated $989,719 to local nonprofit groups and projects through funds generated from its Loyalty Debit Card program. The Glenwood Springs-based, independent bank launched the Loyalty Debit Card program in 1997, and it has become an easy way for customers to give back to their communities.

When an Alpine Bank customer uses their Loyalty Debit Card, Alpine Bank donates 10 cents to benefit local nonprofit organizations and community projects. The areas supported by the program are:

• Arts: provides a unique opportunity to help fund arts and culture in the community.

• Community: benefits organizations that meet, support and strengthen human needs.

• Education: offers support to local, school-related programs.

• Environment: helps local groups restore, preserve and protect the ecosystems that are important to our daily lives.

• Colorado Mountain College: benefits the CMC Foundation’s general scholarships fund for nontraditional students.

• Americas: partners with Latin American community projects to support, integrate and celebrate their heritage.

“We’re excited that, thanks to customer support of our Loyalty Debit Card program, Alpine Bank was able to donate nearly $1 million back to our communities in 2016,” Alpine Bank President Glen Jammaron said. “I know that by continuing to work together, we’ll be able to top this significant milestone next year.”

The 2016 donation summaries for each category are: $75,495 for Arts; $347,699 for Community; $298,149 for Education; $171,600 for Environment; $40,000 for Colorado Mountain College and $56,775 for Americas.

For more information, visit http://www.alpinebank.com.