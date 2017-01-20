BLM provides funding for Dotsero Landing river access | VailDaily.com

DOTSERO — The Bureau of Land Management has announced it is reprogramming $76,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to acquire a key public access point to the Colorado River.

The bureau and Eagle County Open Space have been partnering since 2011 to manage the Dotsero Landing Recreation Site on the Colorado River. Eagle County Open Space acquired the 8.25-acre parcel in 2011 to secure an important public access point for boating and fishing on the Upper Colorado River.

In 2011, the public was about to lose river access at Dotsero because of a major bridge reconstruction. The new Eagle County Open Space program stepped in and purchased this parcel to maintain access at Dotsero Landing, then managed it in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management.

“Without Eagle County Open Space, the public would have lost this key access point,” said Gloria Tibbetts, acting Colorado River Valley field manager. “The idea all along was that BLM would eventually take ownership and continue to partner with Eagle County Open Space to manage this and other river access sites.”

The 85 miles of river in the Upper Colorado River receives more than 75,000 visitors each year. Key access points, including Dotsero Landing, help distribute recreational use throughout the area, reducing crowding and impacts to sites.

Joint effort

The bureau and Eagle County are partnering with The Conservation Fund to facilitate this transfer with $526,000 in total funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund’s Sportsman and Recreation Access funding allocation. The acquisition is supported by multiple groups and organizations, community leaders and local elected officials.

BLM staying busy

The Bureau of Land Management currently manages and operates 11 river access and recreation sites within the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area, including three in partnership with Eagle County Open Space.