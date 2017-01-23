Can Do MS announces partnership with Atlanta group | VailDaily.com

AVON — Can Do Multiple Sclerosis and the Andrew C. Carlos Multiple Sclerosis Institute at Shepherd Center in Atlanta have announced a new partnership that combines resources to strengthen health outcomes for people living with multiple sclerosis.

The alliance includes program delivery services and longitudinal patient research, creating a scalable patient-centered health model to support hospitals and MS centers across the country.

“I am thrilled to see two great organizations — Shepherd Center and Can Do MS — come together to offer the MS community a unique and life-changing experience,” said Ben Thrower, M.D., medical director of the Andrew C. Carlos Multiple Sclerosis Institute at Shepherd Center. “Our work together is important. This partnership leverages the strengths of both organizations to create an effective, sequenced program to impact patient outcomes.”

Can Do Program

The partnership also includes a research study focused on the physical and social benefits someone with MS can experience by participating in a Can Do MS program. The four-day Can Do Program addresses the need for exercise and the ability to safely and effectively maintain physical activity, while also providing participants with new sources of self-empowerment. The Can Do Program study, conducted in collaboration with Shepherd Center, will evaluate and measure:

• Physical activity and mobility outcomes.

• Self-efficacy for symptom management.

• Progression of disability.

• Quality of life post-program.

• Communication and social health of participants living with MS and their support partners.

Take Charge Program

Can Do MS will also facilitate the Take Charge Program, which incorporates MS education, experiential activities and interaction with MS experts, as well as with other participants and their support partners, in a small-group setting throughout a weekend.

“This unprecedented partnership with Shepherd Center allows Can Do MS to create a model for future collaborations with MS centers and hospitals, enabling more people with MS and their support partners to participate and benefit from our life-changing programs,” said Anne Gilbert, director of programs at Can Do MS.

The Can Do Program will take place May 17-20, and the Take Charge Program will be Aug. 4-6 at Shepherd Center in Atlanta. Can Do MS is accepting applications for the Can Do Program. The application for the Take Charge Program will open in May.

For more information, go to mscando.org/programs.