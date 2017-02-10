Chamber head elected to regional board | VailDaily.com

Chamber head elected to regional board
February 10, 2017
EAGLE COUNTY — Chris Romer, the president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership, has been elected to a two-year term on the Board of the Western Association of Chamber Executives Board of Directors.
The group is an association of chamber of commerce executives and staff professionals with approximately 830 members in 17 Western states and Canada. The association is designed to promote and enhance the professional development of chamber of commerce executives and is the largest state or regional chamber of commerce executives association in the United States.
