Eagle County senior calendar | VailDaily.com

Upcoming events

• Today: Blood pressure and blood glucose tests at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 11:30 a.m. No sign up necessary, first come, first served.

• Today: KEPRO presentation at the Golden Eagle, 1:00 p.m. KEPRO is a quality control organization for Medicare beneficiaries. Do you know the difference between being “under observation” or admitted to the hospital? Did you know that KEPRO can act as your advocate when dealing with hospitalizations, paperwork, appeals and more? If not, this presentation is strongly recommended. For more information call 328-8896.

• Friday: Book Lover’s Coffee Klatch at the Golden Eagle, 10:30 a.m. Great conversation on books, genres and recommendations as well as coffee, tea and goodies provided.

• Check out http://www.agingwell eaglecounty.org to find a variety of resources on aging well in our community. A great one stop shop for many diverse resources related to aging.

Ongoing weekly activities

Mondays

• The Senior Spot, Engaging adult day program for those seniors who are socially isolated. Provides respite for caregivers. 1 – 4 PM in Avon. Transportation is available. Call Eagle Valley Senior Life, 970-977-0188 for a free consultation.

• Restorative body movement class, Avon Recreation Center, 12:35 to 1:35 p.m. $10.

• Full body exercise class, 9 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. A more challenging class that works on strength, coordination, balance and more. Some floor work. $2 suggested donation.

• Tai chi for seniors, Avon Recreation Center, 8:00-8:45 a.m. $10.

• Restorative Tai Chi, Avon Recreation Center, 12:35-1:35 p.m. $10 or membership.

• Tai Chi for Beginners, Avon Recreation Center, 5:15-6:15 p.m. $10 or membership.

• Intermediate tai chi, Avon Recreation Center, 6:35 to 8 p.m. $10 or membership.

Tuesdays

• Senior lunch, noon, Golden Eagle Senior Center. $3 suggested donation. Bus transportation available. Home delivered meals available for home-bound seniors. Call 970-328-8896 for more information. RSVP 24 hours in advance.

• Power Punch Parkinson’s boxing program at 9:00 a.m. at Trinity Church in Edwards. Call 720-320-1122 for more information.

• Seated exercise class, 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center, $2 suggested donation. Work on strength and flexibility while sitting in a chair. Call 970-328-8896.

• Non-medical foot care (toenail trimming and foot soaks), third Tuesday of month, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 970-328-8896.

• Transportation for errands. Bus leaves Golden Eagle Senior at 2 p.m. Call 970-328-8896.

• Joint relief water class, 10 to 11 a.m., Avon Recreation Center, $2. Call 970-328-8831.

• Parkinson’s Foundations exercise class, 3 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Exercises are enhanced to include cognition, vocal therapy and fun.

• Water aerobics class, 10 to 11 a.m., Gypsum Recreation Center. $5. Call 970-777-8888.

Wednesdays

• Senior lunch, 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. $3 suggested donation. Rides available to lunch and grocery shopping. Home delivered meals available for home-bound seniors. Call 970-328-8831. RSVP 24 hours in advance.

• Full body exercise class, 9 a.m. Golden Eagle Senior Center. A more challenging class that works on strength, coordination, balance and more. $2 suggested donation.

• Chair yoga, Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 11 a.m. Free.

• Grocery shopping, bus leaves Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center at 12:30 p.m.

• Snowshoeing at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, be ready to go by 10 a.m. Wear layers and appropriate shoes. Call 970-328-8831.

• Poker game, first and third Wednesday of month, 1 to 3 p.m. Golden Eagle Senior Center.

• Tai chi for seniors, Avon Recreation Center, 8:00-8:45 a.m. $10.

• Tai Chi for Beginners, Avon Recreation Center, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. $10 or membership.

• Intermediate tai chi, Avon Recreation Center, 6:35 to 8 p.m. $10 or membership.

Thursdays

• Strong People progressive weight training class, 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Free. Mostly seated class with some standing exercises using hand and ankle weights. Call 970-328-8896.

• Senior lunch, Golden Eagle Senior Center, noon. $3 suggested donation. Bus transportation available. Home delivered meals available for home-bound seniors. Call 970-328-8896. RSVP 24 hours in advance.

• Senior crochet group, 1 p.m. Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make blankets for local children. Open to veteran crocheters and beginners. Yarn provided.

• Transportation from the Golden Eagle Senior Center for grocery shopping, bus leaves the center at 1 p.m. Call 970-328-8896.

• Water aerobics class, 10 to 11 a.m. Gypsum Recreation Center. $5. Call 970-777-8888.

• The Senior Spot, 1 to 4 p.m. Eagle River Presbyterian Church. Engaging adult day program for those seniors who are socially isolated. Provides respite for caregivers. Transportation is available. Call Eagle Valley Senior Life, 970-977-0188 for a free consultation.

• Parkinson Support Group, Trinity Church in Edwards, fourth Thursday of month, 5 to 6 p.m. For Parkinson patients and their family and friends.

Fridays

• Senior lunch, Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 11:30 a.m. $3 suggested donation. Rides available to senior lunch. Home delivered meals available for home-bound seniors. Call 970-970-328-2812. RSVP 24 hours in advance.

• Book Lovers Coffee Klatch, Golden Eagle Senior Center, second and fourth Fridays of month, 10:30 a.m.

Saturdays

• Parkinson’s Power Punch boxing class, 9 a.m., Trinity Church in Edwards. Recent physical therapy research has shown boxing to be effective in improving balance, mobility and quality of life. Hand wraps and boxing gloves provided. Call 720-320-1122.

Locations

Golden Eagle Senior Center: 715 Broadway Eagle, 970-328-8896; Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (VSSA building). 1951 Highway 24 Minturn, 970-328-8831.