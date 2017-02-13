Eagle County senior calendar | VailDaily.com

Upcoming events

• Today: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory loss Support Group at Eagle River Presbyterian Church, 4:30-6:00. Dr. Keith Rapp will be available to answer questions about dementia or long term care. Please call 970 328-8831 to RSVP.

• Today: Ask a Lawyer day at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 12:30 p.m. Anyone 60 or better is invited to speak to the lawyer and receive up to 30 minutes of free legal advice. Meetings are in a private, confidential space. Call 328-8896 for more information.

• Wednesday: New! Medicare counseling will be held every Wednesday from 10:30- 2:30 at the Golden Eagle Senior Center. Must call 328-8896 to sign up.

• Wednesday: Lunch and Learn at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 11:30: Lori Barnes and Mary McDougall will be presenting on updated programming at Vail Public Library. Financial literacy will be featured.

• Friday: 20 minute chair massages by Carla Guarascio beginning at 9;30, Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, call 328-8831 to schedule an appointment.

• Friday: Bingo and Soup potluck at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 4:00-6:00 p.m. Soup, bread and drinks will be provided. Please bring a dessert to share. Enjoy Bingo while you eat – 25 cents per game, pays out after every game. Call 328-8896 to sign up.

• Monday, Feb. 20: Eagle County observes President’s Day, so county offices and programs will be closed.

• Feb. 21 and March 4: Being Mortal follow up panel discussions. Learn how to take concrete steps to identify and communicate wishes about end-of-life goals and preferences. This discussion will assist attendees with planning and creating advance healthcare directives for themselves and their families. Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Eagle Library and March 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Avon Library.

Weekly activities

Mondays

• The Senior Spot, Engaging adult day program for those seniors who are socially isolated. Provides respite for caregivers. 1 – 4 PM in Avon. Transportation is available. Call Eagle Valley Senior Life, (970) 977-0188 for a free consultation.

• Restorative body movement class, Avon Recreation Center, 12:35 to 1:35 p.m. $10.

• Full body exercise class, 9 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. A more challenging class that works on strength, coordination, balance and more. Some floor work. $2 suggested donation.

• Tai chi for seniors, Avon Recreation Center, 8:00-8:45 a.m. $10.

• Restorative Tai Chi, Avon Recreation Center, 12:35 – 1:35 p.m. $10 or membership

• Tai Chi for Beginners, Avon Recreation Center, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. $10 or membership

• Intermediate tai chi, Avon Recreation Center, 6:35 to 8 p.m. $10 or membership

Tuesdays

• Senior lunch, noon, Golden Eagle Senior Center. $3 suggested donation. Bus transportation available. Home delivered meals available for home-bound seniors. Call 970-328-8896 for more information. RSVP 24 hours in advance.

• Power Punch Parkinson’s boxing program at 9:00 a.m. in addition to the Saturday morning sessions at 9:00 a.m. Sessions are held at Trinity Church in Edwards. Call 720-320-1122 for more information.

• Seated exercise class, 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center, $2 suggested donation. Work on strength and flexibility while sitting in a chair. Call 970-328-8896.

• Non-medical foot care (toenail trimming and foot soaks), third Tuesday of month, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 970-328-8896.

• Haircuts at the Golden Eagle – free to anyone 60 or better. Every other Tuesday, check calendar for exact dates or call 328-8896. Must call ahead to schedule an appointment.

• Transportation for errands. Bus leaves Golden Eagle Senior at 2 p.m. Call 970-328-8896.

• Joint relief water class, 10 to 11 a.m., Avon Recreation Center, $2. Call 970-328-8831.

• Parkinson’s Foundations exercise class, 3 p.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Exercises are enhanced to include cognition, vocal therapy and fun. Not just for those with Parkinson’s disease — beneficial for anyone who would like to improve balance, flexibility and strength.

• Water aerobics class, 10 to 11 a.m., Gypsum Recreation Center. $5. Call 970-777-8888.

The Eagle County Caregiver/Memory loss Support Group meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 4:30-6:00 at the Eagle River Presbyterian Church. Call Pat at 328-8831 for more information.

Wednesdays

• Senior lunch, 11:30 a.m., Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. $3 suggested donation. Rides available to lunch and grocery shopping. Home delivered meals available for home-bound seniors. Call 970-328-8831. RSVP 24 hours in advance.

• Full body exercise class, 9 a.m. Golden Eagle Senior Center. A more challenging class that works on strength, coordination, balance and more. Some floor work. $2 suggested donation.

Free Medicare counseling sessions every Wednesday from 10:30-2:30 at the Golden Eagle Senior Center. Call 328-8896 to sign up for a spot.

• Chair yoga, Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 11 a.m. Free.

• Grocery shopping, bus leaves Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center at 12:30 p.m.

• Snowshoeing at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, be ready to go by 10 a.m. Wear layers and appropriate shoes. All levels welcome. Call 970-328-8831.

• Poker game, first and third Wednesday of month, 1 to 3 p.m. Golden Eagle Senior Center.

• The Senior Spot, 1 to 4 p.m. Eagle River Presbyterian Church. Engaging adult day program for those seniors who are socially isolated. Provides respite for caregivers. 1 – 4 PM in Avon. Transportation is available. Call Eagle Valley Senior Life, (970) 977-0188 for a free consultation.

• Tai chi for seniors, Avon Recreation Center, 8:00-8:45 a.m. $10.

• Tai Chi for Beginners, Avon Recreation Center, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. $10 or membership

• Intermediate tai chi, Avon Recreation Center, 6:35 to 8 p.m. $10 or membership

Thursdays

• Strong People progressive weight training class, 11 a.m., Golden Eagle Senior Center. Free. Mostly seated class with some standing exercises using hand and ankle weights. Call 970-328-8896.

• Senior lunch, Golden Eagle Senior Center, noon. $3 suggested donation. Bus transportation available. Home delivered meals available for home-bound seniors. Call 970-328-8896. RSVP 24 hours in advance.

• Senior crochet group, 1 p.m. Golden Eagle Senior Center. Make blankets for local children. Open to veteran crocheters and beginners. Yarn provided.

• Transportation from the Golden Eagle Senior Center for grocery shopping, bus leaves the center at 1 p.m. Call 970-328-8896.

• Water aerobics class, 10 to 11 a.m. Gypsum Recreation Center. $5. Call (970) 777-8888

• Parkinson Support Group, Trinity Church in Edwards, fourth Thursday of month, 5 to 6 p.m. For Parkinson patients and their family and friends. Meetings include educational presentations.

Fridays

• Senior lunch, Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 11:30 a.m. $3 suggested donation. Rides available to senior lunch. Home delivered meals available for home-bound seniors. Call 970-970-328-2812. RSVP 24 hours in advance.

• Book Lovers Coffee Klatch, Golden Eagle Senior Center, second and fourth Fridays of month, 10:30 a.m. For book lovers to talk, make recommendations and learn about different genres. Coffee and snacks provided.

Saturdays

• Parkinson’s Power Punch boxing class, 9 a.m., Trinity Church in Edwards. Recent physical therapy research has shown boxing to be effective in improving balance, mobility and quality of life. Hand wraps and boxing gloves provided. Call 720-320-1122.

Locations

Golden Eagle Senior Center: 715 Broadway Eagle, 970-328-8896; Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center (VSSA building): 1951 Highway 24 Minturn, 970-328-8831