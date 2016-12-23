Eagle Valley’s athletic director earns national honors for administration | VailDaily.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Eagle Valley High School’s Tami Payne has been named a certified athletic administrator by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Payne, Eagle Valley’s assistant principal and athletic director, earned the certification by demonstrating “the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration,” the NIAAA said in making the announcement.

The voluntary certification process includes an evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a comprehensive written examination.

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 10,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.