ECO Transit offers free late night bus service today only | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — ECO Transit will once again offer free late night bus service outbound from Vail between midnight and 2 a.m. to accommodate New Year’s Eve celebrations. The regular winter schedule has the last bus departing Vail at 1 a.m.

Beginning at midnight, ECO buses will run outbound from the Vail Transportation Center as often as possible until approximately 2 a.m. A road supervisor will be on site to answer questions and help direct buses. The regular schedule will resume Sunday morning with eastbound service beginning at 5 a.m. and westbound service beginning at 6 a.m.

For more information on extended hours for New Year’s Eve or help with trip planning, contact ECO Transit Dispatch at 970-328-3531. To view the winter bus schedule, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/transit.