Geotechnical drilling set to cause traffic delays Monday | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Beginning Monday, construction will affect traffic along Edwards Spur Road and U.S. Highway 6 in Edwards while crews complete geotechnical drilling as part of the design of phase two of the Interstate 70 Edwards Interchange upgrade project.

The daytime work will include a slight shifting and narrowing of travel lanes through the work zone. There is also potential for minimal occurrences of alternating one lane traffic, which will be scheduled to avoid peak travel times and school dropoff and pickup hours. The work is expected to last up to three weeks. During this time drivers should plan for delays along U.S. Highway 6 and the Edwards Spur Road.

Roadway Improvement

Drilling work will be used to identify the subsurface soil, rock and groundwater conditions. The project includes roadway improvements along the Edwards Spur Road from Miller Ranch Road to U.S. Highway 6, including the intersection. The recommended alternative proposes a roundabout at U.S. Highway 6 and widening the Edwards Spur Road to include four lanes and a pedestrian path.

Planning and design for phase two is being funded by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Eagle County and the Edwards Community Authority. Environmental documentation and final design are expected by late 2018. Full funding for construction of the project has not yet been identified.

For more information, contact Eagle County Engineer Eva Wilson at 970-328-3560 or Colorado Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Karen Berdoulay at 970-328-9934. Details on the project are available at http://www.eaglecounty.us/Engineering/Edwards_Interchange_Project.