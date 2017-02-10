EVHS Foundation honors school office stalwarts: Gail Eaton, Linda Hatton are latest Hall of Fame inductees | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — It’s a widely know, if not widely acknowledged, fact that the office staff are the people who really run a school.

So in recognition of that dynamic, this year the Eagle Valley High School Foundation honored a pair of long-time front office staff members during its seventh annual Fire and Ice Gala held last weekend.

Gail Eaton and Linda Hatton are the newest inductees for the EVHS Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

“You won’t to find two people who believe in Eagle Valley High School more than these two do,” said former Eagle Valley High School principal Mark Strakbein. As he reflected on the contributions of the two newest Hall of Fame members, Strakbein remembered that things were a bit rocky when he first came to Eagle Valley High School in the 1990s.

“The people I looked to in order to reinvigorate the awesome energy of EVHS were Gail and Linda,” Strakbein said. “They incorporated the values of what EVHS stands for: know right from wrong and do what’s right, always do your best and treat people with respect.”

While he has moved away from the community, Strakbein said he still misses his daily interactions with Eaton and Hatton.

“I miss them so much, because they are such true human beings who bettered the school community of Eagle Valley High School they every day they went to work,” he said.

The Fire and Ice Gala offered members of the extended Eagle Valley High School family the opportunity to thank Eaton and Hatton for their work at the school. The event is also a fundraiser for the school’s teams and clubs, featuring a large silent auction with items ranging from work crews comprised of team members to merchandise donated by local businesses.