Frost Creek hires new head professional | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Ben Welsh is no stranger to golf in the Vail Valley. With more than 12 years of experience as a director of golf and almost 20 years of experience in the industry, Welsh recently accepted the position of head professional at Frost Creek, located three miles outside Eagle on Brush Creek Road.

dedication to members

Frost Creek is comprised of 2,655 acres including an 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, a 40,000 square-foot clubhouse with Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, on-property fishing in Brush Creek and member cottages for overnight stays.

“We’re thrilled to have Ben join our team as head professional at Frost Creek,” said Mike Gibbs, general manager. “His experience with all aspects of golf course management, as well as his dedication to members, aligns perfectly with our goal of being Colorado’s Mountain Club. His attention to detail and dedication to growing all of our programming with a focus on families is congruent to our unique culture.”

Welsh grew up in Fort Collins and attended Colorado State University. He spent five years in the Denver area working as an assistant professional at two different courses. After moving to the Vail Valley, Welsh honed his golf management skills at the Eagle-Vail Golf Course.

‘back into the role’

“I’m looking forward to getting back into a role that allows me to spend time with the members, not just interacting, but making a difference in their experience,” Welsh said. “Frost Creek is a unique club in that it has world class golf, but golf is only one of many activities offered. Most of the other activities and amenities are more synonymous with the mountain experience. I love that. That’s why I’ve chosen to live in the Vail Valley. I’m looking forward to using my experience to continue elevating the Frost Creek experience, building a strong team and creating new traditions.”

For more information, call Kevin Denton, director of sales at Frost Creek 970-306-9330 or kdenton@frostcreek.com, or go to http://www.frostcreek.com.