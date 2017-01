Gypsum Creek bridge project earns grant | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — The Eagle County Engineering and Road & Bridge departments have been awarded a $137,800 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation for the rehabilitation of the Gypsum Creek Bridge.

Project details

The bridge, located on Cottonwood Pass Road approximately 1 mile west of Gypsum Creek Road, was originally constructed in 1973.

The project is expected to take place this fall and will include the replacement of the bridge deck and pavement and repairs to cracks and erosion holes, as well as the installation of rails.

For more information about the project, contact Richard Davies at richard.davies@eaglecounty.us.