Hospitality firm promotes team member to a regional position | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — East West Destination Hospitality recently announced that John “JP” Patterson has been promoted to the position of regional engineering director overseeing The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa as well as Snowmass Hospitality and managed associations.

Patterson joined the East West team in 2015 as the director of engineering at The Westin Riverfront. He previously spent more than 20 years with the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, including more than nine years as the corporate director of projects. He also spent nearly five years in engineering management for Hyatt Hotels.

“The Westin Riverfront and the associations managed by Snowmass Hospitality involve very complex systems, so we are fortune to have someone of JP’s caliber overseeing both teams,” East West Destination Hospitality Managing Partner Colleen Weiss-Hanen said. “JP is very well respected and has demonstrated the ability to manage complicated systems while overseeing a strong engineering team.”

Snowmass Base Village project

In December, East West Partners, KSL Capital Partners, LLC and Aspen Skiing Co. finalized the purchase to complete Colorado’s Snowmass Base Village project. The joint venture includes all commercial spaces in the Base Village, the Snowmass Hospitality property management company and the Viceroy Hotel, as well as all remaining development parcels. Construction in Snowmass Base Village is expected to begin this spring.

East West Destination Hospitality manages 65 homeowner associations for more than 13,000 individual owners. With more than $1.2 billion in assets under management, the company prides itself on providing expertise in real estate and property management and the highest levels of customer service.

For more information, go to http://www.east westdestinationhospitality.com.