Park Hyatt hotel hires new general manager | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — The Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa, has named Mark Herron the general manager of the 190-room hotel.

“It is an honor to join the talented Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa team,” Herron said. “The team’s passion, creativity and dedication to the Park Hyatt brand are an inspiration. I look forward to unfolding a journey of rare, enriching and intimate experiences for our global guests.”

A seasoned hospitality executive and mountain resort enthusiast, especially for year-’round mountain activities and snow sports, Herron spent 28 years of his career with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. Herron led teams at resorts around the world including Four Seasons Resorts and Residences Whistler, British Columbia and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail. Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa is the third ski property he has helmed as general manager.

Herron also has deep ties to the Vail community as a member of several local committees and organizations. He currently serves as chairman of the board of the Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce.

“As a resident and long-time advocate of the Vail Valley, Mark brings a sense of community and leadership to his new role as general manager of Park Hyatt Beaver Creek. Through his passion and strong business acumen, he will inspire his colleagues to deliver the attentive personal service for which the Park Hyatt brand is renowned,” said Marc Ellin, senior vice president of operations, luxury and lifestyle brands — Americas, Hyatt.

