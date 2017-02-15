Melanie Dennis joins The Literacy Project | VailDaily.com

AVON — The Literacy Project of Eagle County has named Melanie Dennis to the nonprofit group’s board of directors.

“With her unique background in education and real estate, Melanie has much to offer in her new leadership position on The Literacy Project’s board,” said Colleen Gray, Executive Director of The Literacy Project. “Her career keeps her embedded deeply in the Eagle County community, and she has the community’s greatest interests and future at heart.”

The mission of The Literacy Project of Eagle County is to empower Eagle Valley community members of all ages by offering free assistance in acquiring the English literacy skills they need to function more effectively in their daily lives. The organization is comprised of a dedicated team of volunteers helping people improve their reading, writing and English as a second language skills through one-one-one tutoring and classroom-based learning programs.

A realtor with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, Dennis has a passion for her community, adventure and lifelong learning. Her path to Eagle County brought her from her Massachusetts to Alaska, then Steamboat Springs before she decided Eagle County was home in 1995. Before delving into real estate, Dennis worked for the Colorado Outward Bound School in mountaineering, and as a backcountry guide with Paragon Guides.

Dennis got involved with The Literacy Project when her oldest son began tutoring as a Big Buddy in The Literacy Project’s Reading Buddies program, a collaboration with the Eagle Valley Library District.

“The more he tutored, the more I became interested in doing the same,” Dennis said. Dennis has since tutored two students from Eagle County Schools through The Literacy Project’s Study Friends program.

“I feel that in our multicultural landscape here in Eagle County and beyond, The Literacy Project serves an important need, which impacts the overall success and growth of our entire community,” Dennis said. “To me, literacy means not only being able to read or have basic arithmetic skills, but also translates directly to being a contributing member of our community.”

The Literacy Project is governed by a board of seven dedicated individuals who shape the organization’s educational programs, vision and direction. The Literacy Project serves more than 200 adult learners and more than 600 young people throughout Eagle County.

For more information, go to http://www.literacyprojecteaglecounty.org.