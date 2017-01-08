New concierge service opens | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Renting a home during a vacation has some attractive benefits. However, it also has some drawbacks, such as the lack of people to help with the details that make a vacation a vacation. Mountain Resort Concierge is a lifestyle management company dedicated to providing visitors with high-end concierge services usually associated with a resort stay, ranging from grocery and alcohol delivery to ski and snowboard equipment rentals and more.

“We cater to the luxury traveler who wants one person to deal with, one person who will set everything up and solve any problems that might arise,” owner Mark Dubovy said. “We’re here to help create a vacation to remember and provide exceptional customer service.”

‘Our Job to manage the Rest’

With the rise of vacation rental companies including VRBO, Home Away and AirBNB, Dubovy saw a niche waiting to be filled.

“If people are spending good money to rent out a beautiful home or condo for a week, they should also have access to top-notch hospitality amenities, just like those who stay in hotels have access to,” Dubovy said. “Our motto is simple: ‘It’s your job to have fun and relax and our job to manage the rest.’”

For more information, go to http://www.moutainresort concierge.com or call 970-460-4719.