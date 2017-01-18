New executive chef joins Four Seasons Resort Vail | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Marcus Stewart has been appointed executive chef at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, having first joined the resort in June 2015 as executive sous chef.

“Marcus is a natural-born leader,” Four Seasons Director of Food and Beverage Simon de Swaan said. “He has this extraordinary ability to motivate his team to strive for their best while remaining focused on creating exceptional experiences for our guests.”

While many children grew up playing with make-believe food, Stewart was cooking real, organic, soulful food alongside his grandmother in Andrews, South Carolina.

“Just like the vegetables and herbs grown on my grandparents’ organic farm, my passion for cooking is deeply rooted in my southern upbringing and nostalgic memories creating Sunday brunches alongside my grandmother,” Stewart said. In keeping with his childhood experience, Stewart’s culinary philosophy consists of a farm-to-table approach, infused with an abundance of soul.

Stewart oversees all culinary operations on property including the resort’s signature restaurant, Flame, The Remedy Bar, the Burger Bar, Chef’s Table, the Pool Bar, Bean & Gone and In-Room Dining. He is also instrumental in the resort’s Taste of Vail Colorado gastronomic experience, which takes guests on a one-of-a-kind Colorado culinary tour.

Stewart joined Four Seasons Resort Vail from Four Seasons Resort Lanai, where he served as executive sous chef. Prior to Lanai, he was the chef de cuisine at Park 75 in Atlanta. His other culinary experience includes positions at chef Frank McMahon’s restaurant, Hank’s Seafood, in Charleston, South Carolina; sous chef at Four Seasons Hotel Houston and Bogenhauser Hof in Munich, Germany.

Stewart is a graduate of Johnson and Wales University in Charleston, South Carolina, where he earned an associate degree in culinary arts. Stewart lives in Vail with his wife Bianca and their three children. When he’s not in the kitchen, he enjoys fishing, skiing and spending time with his family.