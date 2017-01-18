Vail Valley Partnership hires new development director | VailDaily.com

AVON — The Vail Valley Partnership announced recently that Erik Williams will join the organization as director of community development.

In his role, Williams will focus on professional development programs including NEXT, Power Groups and the NEXT alumni program, as well as growing and managing the MyPartner Career Network. Williams will also be the organization’s point person on various community programs with local stakeholders including YouthPower365, Eagle County Schools and Colorado Mountain College related to career fairs, job shadowing, internships and future workforce-related programs.

“I’m both honored and thrilled to be joining a team that is already doing so much good work for the businesses and people of Eagle County,” Williams said. “I plan on giving this my all to serve this organization and better the lives of the people we interact with every day. We’re going to do great things together.”

Williams’ Experience

Williams has experience creating partnerships in the Vail Valley and a strong background in life skills, job shadowing and career preparation programs for young adults. He holds a degree in youth and family ministry, human services, psychology and sociology from Midland University in Freemont, Nebraska. He began his ministry work in Vail, and has performed other roles that include project management, video production and even becoming a business owner.

Williams has built many long-standing relationships and comes as no stranger to many of our community partners as a local emcee, TV host and radio host.