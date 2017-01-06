Realty firm out of Eagle, Gypsum is a family affair | VailDaily.com

Business name: KKS Property Management & Real Estate Sales.

Location: Eagle and Gypsum.

Date opened: Jan. 1, 2012.

Owner: Debbie Darrough.

We assist buyers and sellers with selling and purchasing real estate and we also assist owners with renting their properties by managing and finding tenants for them in Eagle County. ... We communicate with our clients continually.

Contact info: Email Debbie Darrough at debbied@vail.net or call 970-390-2798. Email Ashley Wilson at wilson.kks@ outlook.com or call 970-390-8255.

What’s new or exciting at your place? Ashley has been hired as a broker associate and we are now a mother-daughter team, just as Debbie had started out with her mother back in 2001.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Whether it is through the real estate transaction or if we are managing a rental property, and having all parties in our best interest.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Honesty, accuracy, sincerity and communication.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Debbie received her real estate license in 2001, right after receiving her accounting and business degree from Colorado Mountain College in 2000, and started as a broker associate with her mom, Kathi K. Streger, at Streger Realty in Edwards. Debbie worked for Prudential Real Estate from 2005-2011 and did the administration for Streger Realty’s five managed properties. Upon becoming an independent broker at the beginning of 2012, we were managing 25 properties. We currently manage over 30. Ashley worked for the Steadman Philippon Research Institute as their data collection coordinator for over three years, then decided to pursue real estate after having her first child, making her the fourth generation of our family in the real estate business.