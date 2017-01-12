Local memorial scholarship celebrates a successful year | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — For the Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund, 2016 was very successful in many ways. The scholarship was created in honor of Logan Jauernigg, a young Vail Valley resident who died in a kayaking accident in May of 2015. The purpose of this scholarship is to provide children who have a financial need the opportunity to explore non-traditional sports as a means to pursue athletic passions, meet new friends and expand their world.

To honor Logan, his mother, Michelle Schlund, created this scholarship fund to enable local children to learn to enjoy the sports that Logan loved most — rock climbing, telemark skiing and kayaking. In 2016, two scholarships were awarded to aspiring young athletes, providing them with the full tuition to be a part of the Vail Athletic Club climbing team. Ada Montilou-Prio received the Live Like Logan scholarship for the summer season and Wyndom Richter received the scholarship for the winter season.

Special thanks to the Vail Athletic Club and Adventure Travel Guides for their generous financial support of these two scholarships.

In addition support from the Vail Athletic Club and Adventure Travel Guides, private donations and fundraisers supply all of the money for these scholarships. The Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund also uses the City Market rechargeable gift card program as a means of raising money. Currently, there are dozens of families using the card, and they give 5 percent of each dollar back to the scholarship fund. Cards are available for free and can be recharged.

Last month, the Live Like Logan fund hosted the premiere of a climbing highlight film, “Reel Rock” as a fundraiser. With the help of the town of Minturn and the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, the film drew more than 200 people and helped raise $2,300 for local athlete scholarships.

With these donations, the Live Like Logan fund will be offering scholarships for the special Live Like Logan telemark ski workshop for children in the spring of this year, as well as scholarships for kayak lessons with Alpine Quest this summer. More rock climbing scholarships will be offered for the summer this year. Candidates for the scholarships must show a strong desire, show a commitment to the sport throughout the season, and maintain a 3.0 grade point average.

For more information, visit the Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund on Facebook or email Larry Moore at Larry.atgi@gmail.com.