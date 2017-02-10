Slifer Designs Boutique small, but delightful | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — The Slifer Designs boutique has re-opened. As spring creates a sense of renewal, the updated Slifer Designs store is providing a rejuvenated shopping experience for guests. Although small in size, it is filled with wonderful finds for the home and hostess.

The grand unveiling, in a space with clean lines and an open floor plan, took place recently. The Slifer Designs store is an intimate shopping experience, with local finds and luxurious pieces of perfection from around the globe. The freshly designed 1,300 square foot store still provides plenty of design inspiration and staff expertise.

A unique boutique

“The entire staff pulled together to make this grand re-opening happen,” store manager Lisa Mikels said. “The new flow of the space makes the store feel open and airy. We’ve traveled around the U.S. finding homewares, accessories, personals and gifts for our clients. It’s an exciting time to be part of Slifer Designs.”

Senior designer and resident architectural and fixed finish expert Kim Toms sat down with the store plans and set a tight timeline and vision for the space. The warehouse staff carefully stored and delivered the wares.

“The Slifer Designs’ boutique shares entirely new look and experience for our clients,” Mikels added. “It’s been fun watching our clients’ expressions as they come in for the first time.”

The shop space’s walls display a wide range of art, custom vignettes of bedrooms and dining rooms, furnishings, accessories including jewelry, lamps, pillows, candles, books and more.

Tough style choices

Company president Yvonne Jacobs said interior design experts will be able to help customers with tough style choices — allowing clients to take home the looks they love that day.

Offering full-service interior design, interior architecture and hospitality design services since 1984, Slifer Designs ranks in the top residential interior design firms by Interior Design magazine. The Slifer Designs’ retail staff consistently wins awards for their expertise and customer service. The interior design team, along with the Slifer Designs retail associates in Edwards, help homeowners create living areas that are comfortable and creative.

For more information, go to http://www.sliferdesigns.com or call 866-926-8200.