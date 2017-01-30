Snowshoe for Peru returns Feb. 7 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Snowshoe enthusiasts of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate in a Feb. 4 event — the Snowshoe for Peru 5k. The event will be held at 10 a.m. at Sylvan Lake State Park to benefit Corazon de Esperanza, a local non-profit organization that provides hope to at-risk teens and impoverished women of Northern Peru.

Robyn Hanson, a teacher in the Eagle County School district, first visited Peru in 2006. Overwhelmed by the needs of the children and women, Hanson later spent a year volunteering there. Her passion to provide for those in need became a journey of love when she and her husband, Joel, adopted five siblings from a Peruvian orphanage. The children have been growing and thriving in their Gypsum home.

Hanson says that the snowshoe event is a fun day for families and individuals in the community. Proceeds help support youth services, educational sponsorship, women’s programs, short term service trips and the volunteer programs of Corazon de Esperanza.

“Our desire is to educate and provide resources so that youth have the opportunity to get an education and live independently. We dedicate ourselves to give them every chance to succeed in life,” Hanson said

The focus of the organization is Hogar Luz de Vida, a transitional home for at-risk teens who have aged out of orphan care. It is the first of its kind in Northern Peru. The services provided include empowering youth through the difficult transition from orphanage care to independent living.

“We believe that these young people deserve to have a safe place to live and have the opportunity to finish school and attend college or vocational training,” Hanson said.

Pre-registration for Snowshoe for Peru 5k is $25, or $30 after Feb. 1. Participants can register online at http://www.snowshoeforperu.com, call 303-801-8958 for more information, or visit Corazon de Esperanza on its Facebook event page, “Snowshoe for Peru 5K.”