Starting Hearts event is Feb. 8 in Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

AVON — Starting Hearts’ fifth annual All You Need is Heart event will take place Feb. 8 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is held in collaboration with Vail Valley Medical Center, which provides doctors, nurses and equipment to provide screening tests and consultations to attendees.

“Vail Valley Medical Center is proud to support Starting Hearts and the All You Need is Heart event,” medical center President and CEO Doris Kirchner said. “Heart health is a priority at Vail Valley Medical Center, and we send our clinicians to this event to promote awareness and make important screenings available to everyone in our community.”

Low cost screenings

The event will be packed with activities, starting with cardiac screenings from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. These screenings,valued at more than $1,200, are just $49. Other available screenings include body mass index, electrocardiograms, venous ultrasound, carotid artery, audiology and cholesterol/triglycerides. Additionally, consultations with cardiologist Dr. Jerry Greenberg and internist Dr. Dennis Lipton will be available. Attendees will have an opportunity to browse a silent auction with items donated by local retailers, as well as meet with a number of health and wellness vendors.

From 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., guests will enjoy a heart-healthy buffet lunch, make their final bids at the silent auction and take advantage of special offers from the health and wellness vendors. At 12:45 p.m., internationally-renowned speaker Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn from the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Center, and author of “Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease,” will discuss the health benefits of whole food plant-based nutrition. A question-and-answer session will follow.

“This is our favorite event each year,” Starting Hearts founder and cardiac arrest survivor Lynn Blake said. “We are always excited to bring low cost screenings to our community, and this year, Dr. Esselstyn’s wonderful insights on heart healthy nutrition. We know we can reduce cardiac arrests by encouraging preventative medicine and healthy lifestyles, so we encourage family, friends and colleagues to join us on this special day.”

Tickets are $49 for cardiac screenings, $49 for the lecture, $69 for the lunch and lecture, and $99 for an All Event Pass. Advanced ticket sales are available online at http://www.startinghearts.org.