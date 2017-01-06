Steadman Clinic collaborates with eClinicalWorks, an e-records firm | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute, nationally recognized sports medicine orthopaedic clinic and home to one of the largest orthopaedic research databases, is partnering with eClinicalWorks to accelerate bench-to-bedside clinical translation. eClinicalWorks is a leader in health care IT solutions, providing a comprehensive electronic health records solution in addition to population health, patient engagement and revenue cycle management tools.

“eClinicalWorks has shown itself to be a true partner, working with us to ensure that their technology comprises a robust bench to bedside outcome based research capability. This is optimal for our patients as well as the orthopaedic and sports medicine community as a whole,” said Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute in partnership with eClinicalWorks will significantly enhance the patient experience by delivering best in class medical treatments built upon novel predictive injury modeling.

Visit http://www.thesteadmanclinic.com for more information about the Steadmand Clinic.