Steadman clinic, research institute welcome fellows | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Steadman Philippon Research Institute and The Steadman Clinic are known for their research and innovative methods of diagnosing, treating and rehabilitating orthopedic patients. While advanced treatment methods and scientific breakthroughs are significant, it remains the people — doctors, scientists, therapists and researchers — that continue to drive the mission and purpose of the clinic and its research arm.

The Steadman Philippon Research Institute and The Steadman Clinic this year welcomed six new doctors as fellows. All have begun their work assisting the surgeons and researchers in the Vail laboratories and clinics.

At the same time, the Steadman Philippon Research Institute and The Steadman Clinic also said goodbye to most recent graduating class of six fellows who moved on to continue pursuing their professional goals.

“At the Steadman Philippon Research Institute and The Steadman Clinic, we are so fortunate to attract some of the finest young medical practitioners and surgeons in the country,” said Dr. Marc Philippon, co-chair of the Steadman Philippon Research Institute and managing partner of The Steadman Clinic. “Each year we get the opportunity to have these young physicians and scientists come to Vail and assist us with our research and help us find new and more effective ways to treat people suffering from a variety of joint injuries and other related medical issues.

“Being able to help train the leaders in orthopedic sports medicine is just one of the many great attributes of the Steadman Philippon Research Institute and The Steadman Clinic. We are honored that the youngest and brightest minds in the field seek to further their education and professional training with us in Vail. Their contributions are significant in our research endeavors.”Dan DrawbaughChief executive officer, Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute

“What is even more satisfying to our staff here in Vail,” Philippon added, “is that we are then able to place these fine doctors in positions at some of the top hospitals, clinics and universities around the country.”

Dr. Salvatore Frangiamore and Dr. Sandeep Manava are two members of the 2016-17 class of fellows and both doctors are impressed with their experiences at the clinic and research institute so far.

“The fellowship program has been everything that we were promised it would be,” said Frangiamore, who came to Vail from The Cleveland Clinic. “We knew that the program was designed to help us hone our skills in sports medicine and orthopedic surgery but it also gives us the rare opportunity to work with some of the world’s leaders in those fields. Not only are we working with the finest surgeons and researchers, but we are doing so in an environment that greatly challenges us due to the complexity of some of the cases that we are working.”

“One of the big attractions to me about this fellowship program was the research opportunity,” said Manava, who came to Steadman from Wake Forest University. “We get the chance to work with world-class physicians who treat a variety of sports-related injuries. After we observe and give initial treatment to the injury, we then have the ability to come back to our laboratory and utilize the finest and most cutting-edge technology available to find solutions for those injuries.”

Incoming Fellows

This year’s incoming fellows, all recent medical residency graduates, came to Vail from some of the top residency programs in the medical field. The recent additions, along with Frangiamore and Manava, are: Jon Godin, MBA, Duke University; Patrick Kane, MD, Thomas Jefferson University; Andrew Geeslin, MD, Western Michigan University and Geof Lebus, MD, Vanderbilt University.

Sports medicine clinics and medical groups in Tacoma, Washington, Rapid City, South Dakota, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Boulder and Los Angeles represent the new professional homes of some of the outgoing class of clinic and research institute fellows. One member of the class also joined the faculty as an assistant professor at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Frangiamore already has accepted a position upon his completion of the program and Manava has narrowed his potential next job to just a few candidates. Both credit the experience at Steadman for helping make their placement process simpler and more enjoyable.

