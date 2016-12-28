Stephanie Copeland named to Vail Centre Board of Directors | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Centre has announced that Stephanie Copeland, a former telecommunications executive and Colorado thought leader, has joined the Vail Centre Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to have Stephanie on our board. The Vail Centre will benefit from her proven record in the telecommunications industry in the U. S. and abroad where she was known for driving growth at the entrepreneurial companies where she worked. In addition, she is passionate about education and the economic development of Colorado, all of which will benefit the Vail Centre,” said Ross Iverson, CEO of the Vail Centre.

Recently, Copeland was named executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Prior to that, she spent three decades in telecommunications where she served as president of the Zayo Group and was part of the management team that took the company public, and as chief operating officer at WildBlue. She also held senior positions at Level 3 communications and Qwest among other companies after starting her career at Cable and Wireless in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“I believe strongly that education is a catalyst for long-term sustainability and am excited to help the Vail Centre in its pursuit of elevating careers in the Vail Valley by offering courses specifically geared toward the needs of area residents,” Copeland said.

A graduate of the University of Illinois, Copeland completed post graduate courses at the University of Paderborn in Paderborn, Germany. She is a Blackstone Entrepreneur and was named one of Fierce Telecom’s top women to watch in 2015.

The Vail Centre, a 501(c)3, believes learning is the key building block for the future that elevates careers, organizations and community. The Vail Centre’s mission ensures the long-term sustainability of the Vail Valley, helping it prosper. For more information, go to http://www.vailcentre.org.