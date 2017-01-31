Technology industry vet joins Vail Centre board | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Centre has announced that Andrea Young, president and CEO of Colorado Technology Association, has recently joined the group’s board of directors.

“With more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry in Colorado, Andrea is a dynamic businesswoman, recognized for innovation and driving growth in a variety of industries,” said Ross Iverson, CEO of the Vail Centre. “We are very pleased to have Andrea on the board and know that Vail Centre will benefit from her experience and focus on economic growth in the state of Colorado.”

A Colorado native, prior to joining the Colorado Technology Association as president and CEO, Young was the executive responsible for research and development, engineering and information technology disciplines with BI Incorporated based in Boulder. Young’s responsibilities included the management of the industry’s largest Software as a Service public safety platform, supporting more than 70,000 program participants daily. During Andrea’s tenure, BI more than doubled in size, introduced more than six advanced electronic and software products and successfully completed several IT security certifications and accreditations with federal and state agencies.

In addition, Young was chief technology officer and senior vice president of information technology for Janus Capital Group. While at Janus, Young was responsible for directing the information technology strategies, systems and support for Janus’ global enterprise, including the digital transformation of all financial transactional capabilities and strengthening of their cyber and data privacy infrastructure as Janus’ first data privacy officer.

Young has served several nonprofit boards, including Colorado Technology Association Board Chair, board president of New Foundations for Nonviolence Center and industry advisory board member of the University of Denver School of Engineering and Computer Science. She holds a B.S. degree in business and information systems and an MBA from University of Denver.

“Educating the mid-career professional is a key to building a strong workforce and I passionately believe in the core principles of the Vail Centre and look forward to being a part of the board,” Young said. “Their expanding curriculum for lifelong learners is very exciting, especially when they are being offered by the top universities in the country, including Colorado.”

The Vail Centre is an international learning hub and unleashes talent through an innovative approach to higher education. For additional information, visit http://www.vailcentre.org.