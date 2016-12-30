Town of Vail New Year’s hours announced | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Most Town of Vail municipal offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday and will reopen on Tuesday. Customers of the parking sales office are being reminded to plan ahead and take care of any last minute parking business in advance of Monday’s closure.

The front counter of the Vail Police Department will be open during its regular operating hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, when the counter will be closed.

The Vail Public Library will have an early closure at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and will be closed on Sunday. Regular operating hours will resume on Monday, when the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Transit services will operate uninterrupted throughout the holiday season. Call 911 for police, fire or medical emergencies.

Residents with curbside trash service are reminded to check with their trash removal company to determine if collection schedules will be affected by the holiday. Vail’s wildlife protection regulations prohibit placing trash outside for pick up other than from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the scheduled trash collection day. Residents also are reminded that if they haven’t already arranged for recycling pickup to contact their hauler and visit lovevail.org for information on how to recycle. Vail’s communitywide recycling ordinance became effective July 1, 2014. Also, it is illegal to deposit residential trash in public receptacles located at bus stops, parks and other public areas within the town.