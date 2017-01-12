Vail Christian Academy sets open house | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Vail Christian Academy, offering kindergarten through eighth grade, will host its annual open house event Jan. 24 for parents and students considering education options in Eagle County.

The open house will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the school, located in Edwards. Families will learn about classical Christian education, see some of the school’s unique programming, hear from Head of School Beth Raitt and meet the teachers.

Vail Christian Academy offers class sizes between 10 and 20 students, designed to provide individual attention, enrich student-teacher relationships, encourage balanced class atmospheres, and promote learning.

Core subjects including math, language arts, science, history, and Bible are complemented by programs including Music for Life, led by pastor and Christian recording artist John David Webster; service projects; Senior Citizen Outreach; Leadership, Logic, and Debate courses; an annual Christmas program; Technology; and languages Latin and Spanish. Athletics offered in partnership with St. Clare of Assisi include basketball, volleyball, football, and track.

Unique to Vail Christian Academy, the O2 Outdoor Education program teaches children how to live life outdoors and encompasses avalanche safety, rock climbing, hut trips, ski days, search and rescue, river safety, whitewater skills, first aid, and outdoor survival.

Founded in 1996, Vail Christian Academy is a member of the Association of Christian Schools International. Teachers have their state teaching license, are association certified, and Orten/Gillingham trained. Vail Christian Academy is located in Edwards at 31621 Highway 6 in the east building, on the Calvary Church and Vail Christian High School campus.

To schedule a private tour or to place your child on the wait list, contact Head of School Beth Raitt at 970-306-0229 or email braitt@vailchristianacademy.org. For more information, go to http://www.vailchristianacademy.org.