Vail Daily column: Property tax statements to be mailed next week | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County property tax statements will be mailed the week of Jan. 23. Those who do not receive statements by the end of January should contact the Eagle County Treasurer’s Office at 970-328-8860 to verify their mailing address and request another copy.

Property owners also have the option of requesting electronic delivery of statements using http://www.enoticesonline.com. Those who have already chosen this option will receive an email notification as soon as the online bill is available.

Payment options

There are several options for paying property taxes. To pay in equal installments, the first half is due Feb. 28 and the second half June 15. For those who prefer to pay the amount due in one installment, the deadline is May 1. Postmarks are acceptable for current year taxes. For information on paying taxes for prior years, contact the Treasurer’s Office.

New this year, taxpayers have the option of dropping their payments and coupons into the 24-hour ballot drop boxes at the Eagle County Building at 500 Broadway in Eagle and at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel at 20 Eagle County Drive. These payments will be considered received on the date deposited up to 5 p.m.

Property owners whose taxes are escrowed as part of their mortgage should contact their lender to ensure proper payment occurs. Tax statements will be sent to both the property owner and the mortgage holder.

Increase in tax amount

Most owners will see an increase in their tax amount due this year, as voters approved several local tax changes in 2016. Tax amounts and an online payment option are available at http://www.eaglecounty.us/treasurer under “Property Tax Search-Pay.”

More information

For more information, contact the Eagle County Treasurer’s team at 970-328-8860 or at treasurer@eaglecounty.us.