Vail Housing Authority seeking board member | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The town of Vail is seeking applications from community members to fill a mid-term vacancy on the Vail Local Housing Authority. Applications are due to the town by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Applicants will be interviewed by the Town Council at its Feb. 21 afternoon meeting, with an appointment to follow at its evening meeting.

Appointment effective immediately

The Vail Local Housing Authority is responsible for advancing the town’s resident housing initiatives. This five-member board meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. with additional meetings scheduled on an as-needed basis. This opening is due to a board member resignation and the appointment will take effect immediately and will expire May 31, at which time the new appointee may apply for a new term.

Requirements

Applicants must be a full-time, year-round resident of the town of Vail or full-time resident of Eagle County employed by a business holding a town of Vail business license. Authority members must have a proven ability to be an effective advocate for a full range of housing projects and be able to promote a vision for local employee housing that has been approved of by the majority of the authority board.

The role of authority members is to act as board of directors for the business of the authority.

The duties may include budget approval, policy recommendations, advocacy, staff oversight, strategic and long-term planning and making recommendations for development and acquisition parameters.

Technical experience in one of the following areas is desirable: financing large projects, developments, construction management, planning, design and legal.

The position appointment is voluntary; members are eligible to receive a blue parking pass.

Applications

Those interested in serving on the Vail Local Housing Authority should submit letters of interest and experience to the Vail Town Council, Attn: Patty McKenny, Town Clerk; 75 S. Frontage Road, Vail, CO 81657 by mail or in person; or email to: pmckenny@vailgov.com or fax to 970-479-2320 by the Feb. 10 deadline. Contact George Ruther in the Community Development Department at 970-479-2145 with questions.