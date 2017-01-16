Vail reminds locals of snowplow regulations | VailDaily.com

VAIL — With a snowfall count of 17 inches within the town of Vail during last week’s winter storm and more coming this week, the town’s snowplow drivers have been working to keep the streets safe for travel, including clearing snow from intersections to improve visibility. Following a snowstorm, roads that serve the hospital, schools, commercial areas and the ski area take priority with a goal to plow those areas by 8 a.m. Efforts are made to plow other residential streets by 9:30 a.m.

Rules and Regulations

Regular assessments of all town roads and intersections are being made to prioritize the most critical areas for snow removal, cutting ice pack and hauling. Residents and property owners can help by following the town’s snow removal policies:

• By town ordinance, homeowners and residents are responsible for maintaining their own driveways, parking areas and sidewalks following a snowstorm.

• Hired snowplow drivers are required to obtain a town of Vail snowplow license from the town’s public works department. Plow contractors also are required to display their name on the side of their vehicles.

• By town ordinance, snowplows and snow shovelers are not allowed to push or plow snow into public roadways, including snowmelted surfaces in Vail Village or Lionshead Village. Also, snow removal activities must not obstruct access to fire hydrants and cleared spaces around hydrants must be maintained.

• For pedestrian safety, the town does not allow any on-street or shoulder parking. This includes construction vehicles. Automobiles may be ticketed and/or towed if left on town streets or shoulders during snow removal operations.

Other considerations include being mindful of snow loads on roofs, keeping fire hydrants clear of snow and making sure kids’ snowcaves are built a safe distance from the road. To report an unsafe condition or for additional information, call Charlie Turnbull at the Vail Public Works Department at 970-477-3425 or 970-390-3008.