Water district looks to fill vacancy in directors | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District seeks a community member to fill a vacancy in director District 2 on its board of directors. Paul Testwuide vacated the seat, as he is no longer a resident or property owner in director District 2.

Director District 2 generally includes properties in Vail that are north of Interstate 70, from East Vail to West Vail. Some properties south of I-70 in the Intermountain area are also in District 2, including properties on Kinnickinnick Road that are east of 2573 Kinnickinnick, and the majority of properties on Larkspur Lane and Snowberry Drive. Excluded from District 2 are properties on Basingdale Blvd., Lupine Court and Bellflower Drive. A map is available on the district website, http://www.erwsd.org, and at the district’s Vail office.

Seven-member board

The district is a quasi-municipal corporation and political subdivision of the state of Colorado that is governed pursuant to provisions of the Colorado Special District Act. Each director of the seven-member, elected board has a general, common-law fiduciary obligation to the district and is responsible, through setting policy, for the general oversight of district operations, fees, charges, budgets, taxing authority and management agreements.

The board of directors meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. in the district’s Vail offices. The director appointed shall serve until the next regular special district election in May, 2018.

To qualify, applicants must be a registered voter of Colorado and be either:

• A resident of director District 2, or

• The owner (or the spouse or civil union partner of the owner) of taxable real or personal property situated in director District 2.

How to Apply

Persons interested in applying for the seat should submit letters of interest and state their qualifications to serve as a director to the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District Board of Directors, Attn: Catherine Hayes, recording secretary for the board, 846 Forest Road, Vail, CO 81657 by mail or in person, or email chayes@erwsd.org no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

For more information about District 2 boundaries, director eligibility requirements or other board vacancy related issues, call Hayes, 970-477-5497.