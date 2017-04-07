Wild & Scenic Film Fest on Wednesday | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Eagle River Watershed Council is hosting the Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour on Wednesday at the Riverwalk Theatre in Edwards. This is one of the largest environmental film festivals in North America and is nationally sponsored by Patagonia.

The Watershed Council hopes the film festival will increase community understanding of the connection we share with the planet and particularly our waterways, as well as our role as stewards to keep it healthy for future generations.

Short films featured

The festival features 10 short films ranging from action and adventure to inspiration and environmental activism. Anglers, environmentalists, rafters, farmers, ranchers and dog lovers — there's something for everyone. The films will focus on river issues at the local level, as well as the connection we have to global waterways.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. All ticket holders are entered into a prize drawing. In addition, Crazy Mountain beer will be available for purchase, along with the typical movie concessions and a silent auction. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. For tickets and information, call 970-827-5406 or go to http://www.erwc.org/events/calendar.