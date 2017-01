Another winter storm warning issued for Vail | VailDaily.com

GORE AND ELK MOUNTAINS/CENTRAL MOUNTAIN VALLEYS- 321 PM MST TUE JAN 10 2017

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND JUNCTION HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY BLOWING SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY.

* LOCATIONS INCLUDE THE CITIES OF…ASPEN…VAIL…SNOWMASS.

* TIMING…SNOW WILL BEGIN THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. THE HEAVIEST SNOW IS EXPECTED OVERNIGHT TONIGHT.

* SNOW ACCUMULATION…8 TO 14 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. IMPACTS WILL BE GREATEST SOUTH OF ASPEN. * WINDS…SOUTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH.

* IMPACTS…HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO SLICK AND SNOWPACKED ROADS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. STRONG WINDS AND BLOWING SNOW ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. THIS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE