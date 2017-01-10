Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has closed due to avalanche concerns | VailDaily.com

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has closed due to avalanche concerns
January 10, 2017
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday due to significant avalanche concerns after the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) shut down Loveland Pass and asked the ski area to follow suit.
After 30 inches of new snow in the last 72 hours, including 15 by Tuesday morning — and counting — A-Basin confirmed that staff began sweeping the area to request that both guests and employees briskly exit the mountain. Summit Stage buses were soon in route to assist with vacating the ski area.
Due to avalanche concerns on Loveland Pass, we are CLOSING ALL SKIER SERVICES STARTING AT 1:00 p.m. 1/10/17. Stay tuned for updates.
— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) January 10, 2017
If you have a question about refunds, please be patient. We will post details as soon as we have them and will help you out.
— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) January 10, 2017