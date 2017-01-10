 Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has closed due to avalanche concerns | VailDaily.com

Back to: News

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has closed due to avalanche concerns

Summit Daily file photoSummit Daily file photo

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday due to significant avalanche concerns after the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) shut down Loveland Pass and asked the ski area to follow suit.

After 30 inches of new snow in the last 72 hours, including 15 by Tuesday morning — and counting — A-Basin confirmed that staff began sweeping the area to request that both guests and employees briskly exit the mountain. Summit Stage buses were soon in route to assist with vacating the ski area.