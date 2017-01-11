Arapahoe Basin Ski Area remains closed Wednesday morning due to avalanche concerns on Loveland Pass | VailDaily.com

On Wednesday morning, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced it would remain closed for the morning hours while CDOT continued avalanche reduction work on Loveland Pass. The ski area posted this message on its Facebook account:

This morning, January 11, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area remains closed to public. Mountain operations crews are preparing the mountain this morning, but the ski area will not open until CDOT re-opens U.S. Highway 6. Currently, there is a delay in opening the highway. Stay tuned to Arapahoebasin.com and our social media outlets for updates as we receive them.