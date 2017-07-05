Artist paints live at Horton Fine Art in Beaver Creek on July 6 | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — Kate Kiesler calls her career as a fine art painter "serendipitous."

"It wasn't a choice," she said. "It just happened."

After graduating from Rhode Island School of Design, Kiesler illustrated more than 20 children's books. She thought she'd always be an illustrator, but the process was slow and cumbersome. Once the sketches for a project was submitted, it could be six months before she would receive a response from the publisher. To fill the time, Kiesler would paint for herself and that is when she discovered a new passion.

The business of illustration had taught her discipline and persistence, and when she applied these qualities to the world of fine art, wonderful things happened. Kiseler found she could take ordinary things and make them extraordinary.

'Kind of Magic'

"The best artists make the viewer use their senses in a new way," Kiseler said. "They take the everyday and make it special. They paint not objects, but subjects. A kind of magic happens where the ordinary becomes awe-inspiring, thought provoking and noble."

Kiesler will be painting at Horton Fine Art in Beaver Creek Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.