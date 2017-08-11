Aspen Snowmass Premier ski pass will cost $1,849 for the 2017-18 season | VailDaily.com

Season ski passes at Aspen Snowmass for the 2017-18 winter will cost between $20 and $50 more than last year, the Aspen Skiing Co. announced Thursday.

Passes go on sale Monday, with the best deals available until Sept. 15, according to the pricing structure released Thursday. The season will run from Nov. 23 to April 15 at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass, while Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk will be open Dec. 9 to April 8.

A Premier Pass, which offers unlimited skiing all season with no blackout days, will cost $1,849 compared with $1,799 last year if purchased by Sept. 15. With the chamber of commerce discount, the pass will run $1,349 until Sept. 15.

The Sept. 15 purchase date reflects Skico's "super early" pricing structure, which increases $330 for the Premier Pass under the "early" pricing structure that lasts until Nov. 10. Prices rise another $40 if the pass is purchased after Nov. 10. With the discount, the price will increase $440 after Sept. 15 and another $170 after Nov. 10.

Prices for the Premier Pass also went up $50 last winter without the chamber discount and $40 with the discount.

The two-day-a-week pass — called the Double Flex — will increase by $45 this year from $1,449 to $1,494. Those eligible for the chamber discount will pay $1,199 this year, compared with $1,149 last year, a $50 increase.

The Flex Pass — which allows one day of skiing per week — will be $1,019, an increase of $30 over last winter. With the chamber discount, that pass will cost $879 compared with $849 last year.

For the third year, spouses of employees eligible for the chamber discount also will receive the discount.

The Premier Pass also can be purchased at lower rates by senior citizens, college students and children. The senior pass for people ages 65 to 69 will rise $50 to $1,349 from $1,299 last year. The Silver pass for people ages 70 and up will run $499 this year, up $20 from last year.

College students will pay $659 for the Premier Pass this year, up from $639 last year, while a Parent Pass increases $50 to $1,849 this winter.

Premier Passes also come with $1,000 in benefits, including 50 percent off lift tickets at Mountain Collective resorts — which includes Jackson Hole, Telluride and Taos among others — four vouchers for 50 percent off Aspen Snowmass lift tickets and discounts on ski rentals, lessons and on-mountain food, according to the Skico announcement.