Attending Avon’s Triple Bypass event? Here’s traffic, transit and other info | VailDaily.com

AVON — The 29th annual Triple Bypass presented by Team Evergreen Finish Celebration takes place in Avon July 8, starting at noon and ending at approximately 8 p.m. The event is expected to host approximately 4,000 guests.

With a large group in town, here's a look at some traffic, parking, transit and other information:

Dates: July 8 and 9

Hours: Saturday, noon to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, 6 to 10 a.m.

Location: Avon Performance Pavilion and Harry A. Nottingham Park Soccer Field.

Transit modifications

Avon Transit buses will not serve the Lake Street and Comfort Inn stop starting July 8 at 6 a.m. through July 9 at 10 a.m. Passengers should use the Sheraton Mountain Vista bus stop.

All other Avon Transit bus stops will operate as scheduled.

Temporary road closures

Lake Street will be closed from town hall to the recreation center starting at 7 a.m. July 8th through July 9 at 10 a.m.

Benchmark Road at Mikaela Way will be closed starting at 7 a.m. July 8 through July 9 at 10 a.m.

Parking

Parking is available at the Elk Lot, US Bank and on town streets.

Town hall's parking lots on east and west side of the building will be closed starting at 9 a.m. July 7 until July 9 at 10 a.m.

For more information, call Avon Special Events Manager Casey Willis, 970-748-4032 or go to http://www.avon.org/events.