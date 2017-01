Avalanche briefly closes Interstate 70 westbound at Eisenhower Tunnel; expect delays | VailDaily.com

UPDATE: UPDATE I-70 WB MM 215 Eisenhower Tunnel open following bank slide clean up, expect delays to remain for this area.

UPDATE: Interstate 70 WB MM 215 traffic held due to avalanche on the west side of Eisenhower Tunnel. Expect delays, no estimated time of reopening.

So far, January has been a month to remember in Summit County resort history. Most of the ski resorts in the I-70 mountain corridor have received 3 to 7 feet of snow in the last week and a half.

Here’s the full breakdown of powder reports on Thursday morning:

Loveland: 13″

Arapahoe Basin: 11″

Breckenridge: 9″

Copper Mountain: 9″

Keystone: 6″

Beaver Creek: 6″

Vail: 2″ (Blue Sky snow stake shows 6-7″)