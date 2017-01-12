Avalanche destroys historic Maid of Orleans Cabin near Keystone Resort | VailDaily.com

SUMMIT COUNTY — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to an afternoon report from backcountry skiers Wednesday that the Maid of Orleans Cabin about a mile up Peru Creek was destroyed by an avalanche. The local Search & Rescue Group and sheriff’s office worked together to investigate the scene later that day using beacon checks and avy dogs.

The sheriff’s office was also in contact with the cabin owner, and was able to confirm no guests were using the seasonal home at the time of the destructive slide. The home was a total loss.

The U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Avalanche Information Center were both informed of the incident, and travelers in the area this winter may encounter debris from the home on Peru Creek Trail and should use caution. Further analysis of the wreckage will occur this summer.