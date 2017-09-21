Avon council still doesn’t know cost of Ben Harper concert

As it turns out, if you bought a $35 ticket to see Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals in Avon, then you got a great deal.

During the Friday, Sept. 15 concert, Harper himself invited the $35 ticket holders up to the front of the venue where the $160 ticket holders were enjoying premium views of the show.

"Nothing was done to preserve those seating areas," Lori Sudduth, of Colorado Springs wrote to the Avon Town Council following the show. "There was no security to be seen after the concert began."

While elected officials in Avon wait to hear the total number of tickets sold, and how much money in sales that number translates to, they're also taking some time to reflect on the town's first attempt at an independently produced and ticketed event, and what can be improved.

"I do think it was a huge learning lesson for the town, in terms of what it takes, and what it means to produce and event … ourselves," Avon Mayor Jennie Fancher said. "Everyone on staff was pitching in and working the gates."

The show had six different seating tiers, but when it started to rain, concertgoers moved up to get underneath the canopy of the stage, Fancher said.

"Everyone moved back, and then he started playing and he was like, 'Come on up,'" Fancher said of Harper. "I think he saw the vibe and the energy and was like 'Oh my gosh it's raining, these people are miserable.' But in the end I think it was a great show."

Fancher said the worst of the weather didn't occur during Harper's set.

"The minute he was finished playing, it let loose," she said.

'I'M NOT SURE'

During the Avon Town Council's regular meeting on Sept. 12, Town Manager Virginia Egger told the council that by 9 p.m. on Sept. 15, they will know if the $70,000 the town's special events committee had allocated to the Ben Harper show will be tapped. The Avon council also allocated an additional $155,000 to be used for the Ben Harper concert, for a total of $225,000 in potential costs associated with the concert.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 20, council members still could not say for certain how many tickets were sold, how much of the $225,000 potential budget was used, and how much revenue was generated through the ticket sales.

"If there is or if there isn't (money remaining in the $70,000 special events budget), I'm not sure," Fancher said Wednesday. "I'm sure there were more than 1,500 (tickets sold), I just don't know exactly what that number is."

Councilmember Jake Wolf, himself a musician, said he wasn't expecting to know the cost of the concert on Friday, Sept. 15, despite the suggestion from Egger that those numbers would be in.

"I know it takes time to sit down and figure out what the true cost is of a show like that," Wolf said. "I'm sure we'll know by Sept. 29 when the special events committee meets, because I know there's some other event funding requests which they were waiting to see how Ben Harper did before they OK'd those."

BEN OF THE CLIFF

Wolf mentioned funding requests from the Man of the Cliff event producers and the Vail Valley Foundation; Man of the Cliff is seeking $6,000 for its annual woodsman competition in Nottingham Park, and the Vail Valley Foundation is seeking $25,000 for the Birds of Prey World Cup ski races at Beaver Creek. The issue was discussed at the Avon Town Council meeting on Sept. 12, where Egger summed up the special events committee's position.

"The committee … felt 'Let's see what results from Ben Harper, and if there's funds available, our committee meets on Sept. 29, we will then entertain cash for you at that time,'" Egger said. "If there wasn't cash, let's say the 70 is gone, that doesn't preclude them from coming to council and asking for more money."

Fancher said regardless of the Ben Harper concert's final cost to the town, she expects the $6,000 Man of the Cliff funding request to pass the council on Tuesday, Sept. 26. While the agenda had not yet been released as of the publication of this story, Fancher confirmed the topic of the Man of the Cliff event will be on the council's Sept. 26 agenda.

"I feel the council wants to make sure (Man of the Cliff) is supported," Fancher said. "I think it's a great event, I think we like it, I think we want to support it where they need to be supported."