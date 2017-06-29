Avon mayor, councilmember to host Coffee with Council session on July 1 | VailDaily.com

AVON — Avon Mayor Jennie Fancher and Councilmember Amy Phillips will host Coffee with Council on Saturday, July 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. on the Avon Performance Pavilion's event terrace at Harry A. Nottingham Park. The session will follow the Free Community Yoga offered most Saturday mornings on the terrace.

The Avon Town Council over the past year has expanded opportunities for full-time and part-time citizens to learn what is happening in Avon and, more importantly, to hear from residents on matters of interest outside of regular Council meetings. Coffee with Council is open to all community members who wish to engage with councilors in a relaxed atmosphere. No RSVP is necessary. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

For additional information about the sessions, contact Liz Wood, communications manager, at 970-748-4087 or ewood@avon.org, or visit http://www.avon.org.