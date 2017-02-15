Avon’s Swift Gulch Road re-opens after sinkhole repairs | VailDaily.com

AVON — When a sinkhole beneath Swift Gulch Road closed the west end of the street Monday, officials said the closure could last up to a week. The road re-opened at mid-day Wednesday.

The road re-opened about 48 hours after the sinkhole was discovered beneath the road. Jim Horsley, the town’s project engineer, said the town was quickly able to determine the size of the hole, and was able to hire a concrete-pumping truck. That truck was on site Tuesday morning, and pumped in roughly 60 cubic yards of what’s called “flow fill” concrete. That material is a mixture of sand, gravel and cement. While 60 yards is a good bit of material — one cubic yard will fill the bed of a standard-size pickup truck — the work was done quickly, and the road was pronounced safe for travel late Wednesday morning.

A construction worker at the new public safety facility in Avon discovered the hole the hard way while having lunch Monday. Looking at the entrance to the hole, the man slipped and fell in. He was pulled out by co-workers, and wasn’t seriously hurt.

No other injuries were reported, and no town utility lines were affected.

While the road was closed on the west end, the east end of the road remained open, meaning traffic to the Buffalo Ridge apartments and the town’s maintenance facility was still able to get through.

While the hole never breached the road’s surface, it was a big one, measured at about six feet in diameter at the entry, and as big as 20 feet in diamter at the bottom.