Avon to offer tree pick-up for residents | VailDaily.com

AVON — The town of Avon will offer curbside Christmas tree pick-up for town residents from Monday through Feb. 1, 2017. All trees must have their lights and ornaments removed. The town will only pick up cut trees; artificial or flocked trees, wreaths or seasonal debris will not be collected. The Avon Public Works Department will frequently check for trees that are placed curbside, but if residents would like to schedule a pick-up, then they can call the public works department with their address and phone number.

For more information or to schedule a pick-up, call Avon Public Works Department Director Gary Padilla at 970-748-4118 or email gpadilla@avon.org. Alternatively, residents may drop off their trees at the fire station in Eagle-Vail, at the recycle site located at the Edwards rest area or residents may bring their Christmas trees to the landfill at no charge until Feb. 15. Recycled trees will be chipped for mulch.

Vail Honeywagon is assisting the town of Avon in disposing the trees.