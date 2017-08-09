Avon Town Council hosts ‘Coffee with Council’ session at Nottingham Park | VailDaily.com

AVON — Members of the Avon Town Council will host Coffee with Council Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Avon Performance Pavilion's event terrace at Harry A. Nottingham Park. The session will follow the Free Community Yoga offered most Saturday mornings on the terrace.

The Avon Town Council over the course of the past year has expanded opportunities for full-time and part-time citizens to learn what is happening in Avon and, more importantly, to hear from citizens on matters of interest outside of regular council meetings. Coffee with Council is open to all community members who wish to engage with council members in a relaxed atmosphere. No RSVP is necessary. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

The town of Avon's website is the most comprehensive location to follow current town initiatives, find meeting agendas, recreation and special events schedules, and complete information on town government resources. Town press releases are also found on the website or may be requested by signing up online.

For additional information, call 970-748-4404.