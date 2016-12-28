Avon Transit offering New Year’s Eve rides | VailDaily.com

AVON — Ringing in 2017 in Avon? Take advantage of Avon Transit’s free Tipsy Taxi service on New Year’s Eve, offering passengers a free ride home within town limits between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. The route will follow a modified Red Line, and passengers can wait at any Red Line stop and look for a white, 12-passenger van with the Avon logo.

Stops include:

• Wal-Mart.

• Avon Crossing/Canyon Run.

• Eaglebend North.

• Stonebridge Drive.

• Eaglebend West.

• Avon Station.

• City Market.

• Christie Lodge.

• Northside Kitchen & Coffee.

• Buffalo Ridge.

The Tipsy Taxi driver can be contacted directly at 970-376-4762. For more information, go to http://www.avon.org/tipsytaxi. Whether you live in Wildridge, Buffalo Ridge or within the town core, let Avon Transit get you home safely this New Year’s Eve.