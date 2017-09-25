Avon’s East Benchmark Road closure going longer than expected

AVON — Improvements to East Benchmark Road will require it to be closed through the first week of October, the town engineering department confirmed on Monday, Sept. 25.

The project is part of the town's annual street improvements project, to maintain walkability infrastructure within Avon.

"The concrete was in poor condition on some of the crosswalks, so we're replacing that," said Jim Horsley with the town of Avon Engineering Department. "We'll also bring the sidewalk ramps up to ADA standards."

The annual street improvement work will also see the addition of approximately 650 feet of sidewalk along the north side of Nottingham Road west of Buck Creek Road, and is not related to the Beaver Creek Boulevard streetscape work scheduled to take place in the spring of 2018.

Work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and access to area businesses will be maintained via alternate entrances.

"We realize its an inconvenience but it makes the work go a whole heck of a lot faster to do a full closure (of East Benchmark Road)," Horsley said.

Recommended Stories For You

— John LaConte