Band-Aid found in au jus at Steamboat Springs hospital cafeteria prompted concerns

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A paper cut was to blame for the band aid that ended up in the au jus being served at the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center cafeteria in Steamboat Springs.

YVMC officials said steps have been taken to ensure everyone is safe and it does not happen again.

“Hospital food and nutrition services play an important role in the experience of our patients, their family members and our community,” said Lindsey Reznicek, YVMC’s communications coordinator. “Safety for everyone is a top priority, and we will continue to ensure the highest quality of our dining services and facilities.”

The Steamboat Today learned about the incident after being contacted by Routt County resident Erik Lacasse, who had been at YVMC visiting someone with his 2-year-old grandson.

Lacasse said that soon after they ate a sandwich served with au jus, another customer found a used band aid in the sauce.

“It was gross, but I’ve seen worse (at other places),” Lacasse said.

Lacasse was more concerned about disease that can be spread through used band aids and the health impacts on his young grandson.

After the incident, Lacasse went to the UCHealth website and found an email address. Lacasse said he sent three emails to UCHealth on three different days.

“The emails I’m assuming were to the corporate office,” Lacasse said.

Lacasse said he also called UCHealth once. He said a woman took some brief information and said she would pass it along.

A week went by, and with still no response from YVMC, Lacasse contacted Steamboat Today. It was not until a reporter reached out to YVMC that Lacasse was contacted by YVMC officials Thursday.

Reznicek said YVMC administrators were aware of the band aid incident but they were unaware of Lacasse’s concerns. Reznicek said they do not believe the concerns were communicated from UCHealth officials to YVMC officials.

“Rather, we think a general, non-emergent online form on the website was used instead,” Reznicek said.

She said anyone who has concerns about patient care, safety or quality should contact YVMC’s patient representative at 970-875-2743.

YVMC officials met with Lacasse on Thursday.

“I have met with the hospital reps, and they have tested the employee,” Lacasse said. “She was not a health danger.”

Reznicek said YVMC’s infectious disease experts investigated the incident.

“We take concerns such as this very seriously and work diligently to ensure the very best care for patients,” she said.

Lacasse said his mind is at ease, and he was pleased with YVMC’s response.

“They were really on the ball, but the communications never got through to inform me that they were indeed doing everything to ensure our health and welfare,” Lacasse said.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.